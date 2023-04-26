Suspected migrants detained by Police after walking down the M2 Motorway near Gravesend

Three males were stopped walking down the M2 Motorway this evening by Kent Police and National Highways officers

During the Wednesday evening rush hour, traffic was slowed after a number of concerned motorists called the police to report a group of guys walking along the coastbound carriage wearing woolly caps and carrying backpacks.

Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Gravesend

Before traffic was freed, officers escorted the group to the carriage’s edge.

More information has been requested from Kent Police.