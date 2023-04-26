Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Suspected migrants detained by Police after walking down the M2 Motorway near Gravesend

Suspected migrants detained by Police after walking down the M2 Motorway near Gravesend

by uknip247
Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Rochester

Three males were stopped walking down the M2 Motorway this evening by Kent Police and National Highways officers

During the Wednesday evening rush hour, traffic was slowed after a number of concerned motorists called the police to report a group of guys walking along the coastbound carriage wearing woolly caps and carrying backpacks.

Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Gravesend
Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Gravesend

Before traffic was freed, officers escorted the group to the carriage’s edge.

Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Gravesend
Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Gravesend

More information has been requested from Kent Police.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested a man

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a digger this morning

Detectives investigating a human trafficking operation from Bulgaria to the UK have made nine arrests after a series of warrants were executed

Man arrested after controlled explosion carried at Dartford retail park

Two Controlled explosions have been carried out at Dartford Retail Park in Kent

Suspect Package throws Dartford into lockdown

Sussex Police are searching for James Small, who is wanted on recall to prison

A Sunderland man has pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a little bird

A man has been convicted for attempting to acquire a lethal and prohibited Skorpion sub machine gun and for supplying cocaine

Money laundering cash couriers smuggled £100 million in suitcases

London Marathon runner Steve Shanks died shortly after the race on Sunday, April 23, while he was on his way home

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.