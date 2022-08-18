Within 30 minutes of the Chatham break-in, suspected shop burglars were apprehended.

Only 30 minutes after a break-in was reported in Chatham, two suspected burglars were apprehended.

Officers discovered the men after conducting a search near the High Street in response to an alarm at Sports Direct. Kent Police were called to the scene at 1:08 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

It was discovered that a door had been forced and items such as clothing and shoes had been stolen. Several bags containing boxed trainers were discovered near the store.

When patrols arrived, the suspects had fled the scene, and officers searched the surrounding streets and alleyways. The men were quickly found hiding in a bush. They were arrested in connection with burglary, going equipped for theft, and possessing a bladed article in public. They were 45 and 51 years old and both from Chatham. They were eventually released pending further investigation.