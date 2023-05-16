Suspected Shoplifter Charged After Officer Tracks Man to Cellar

A man has been charged with theft from a shop after being found hiding in a cellar following reports of verbal abuse towards staff at a Boots store. The incident occurred at St Peter’s Retail Park in Mansfield on Monday, May 15, at approximately 3:40 pm.

Response officers promptly responded to the reports and received information that the suspect had made their way into the town centre.

An individual matching the description was observed entering another shop, leading officers to conduct a search.

During the search, it was discovered that nearly £150 worth of vitamins had been stolen. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Paul Richens from Whinney Lane, Ollerton, was subsequently charged with theft from a shop.

Richens has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 7, 2023.

Sergeant Chris Holloway of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the negative impact of shoplifting on businesses, employees, and the wider community. He stated that targeting businesses for personal gain is unacceptable and that the police will take action against those who commit such offences.

The police aim to send a clear message to individuals engaging in shop theft that their actions will not go unpunished. Officers encourage the public to report any incidents of shoplifting, ensuring the safety and prosperity of local businesses and communities.

Shop owners and employees should be able to focus on their work without the worry of abuse or theft. Nottinghamshire Police will continue to respond to reports and take necessary actions to keep the community safe and protect businesses from such criminal activities.