May 11, 2023

Emergency Services in Camden responded to reports of a possible World War II ordnance found at a construction site in Gilbey’s Yard (NW1) earlier today. Both the police and the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at 11:59hrs on Thursday, May 11, following the concerns raised.

Specialist officers promptly arrived at the location to assess the situation. After a thorough examination, it was determined that the item in question was not an explosive device, relieving any potential danger. Consequently, the incident was stood down, and safety cordons were lifted, allowing normal activities to resume in the area.

Although there was no explosion, it is worth noting that a thunderstorm was taking place over Camden during the time of the incident. Authorities believe that the loud noise reported in the area may have been attributed to the thunderstorm rather than any explosive activity.

Firefighters were also present at the scene to assist the emergency services. After a specialist examination, the item was declared safe, leading to the removal of the cordon. The swift response and coordination between emergency services ensured the safety and well-being of the public.

Residents in the area expressed relief that the suspected WW2 ordnance turned out to be a false alarm. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any potential hazards to the authorities.

While the incident was resolved without any harm, it highlights the need for caution and proper assessment when encountering objects that may appear suspicious. Authorities continue to encourage the public to be alert and report any concerns or potential risks to ensure the safety of the community.

As investigations conclude, the focus shifts to normalizing the situation and providing reassurance to residents in the area. Authorities will maintain a presence in the community to address any further concerns and ensure the ongoing safety and security of the public.

Camden can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the suspected WW2 ordnance was, in fact, harmless. The collaboration between emergency services, the swift resolution of the incident, and the thorough examination conducted by specialists reaffirm the commitment to public safety in the face of potential threats.