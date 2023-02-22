Two men are currently in custody following reports of suspicious activity in Amesbury last night (21/2)

Officers were called to Cadnam Crescent at approximately 11.10pm following reports that two men had been seen to be acting suspiciously and removing parts from a vehicle.

A description of the offenders and the vehicle they left the scene in was passed to officers and the vehicle was spotted in Milton Road.

The vehicle was unoccupied and so an area search was carried out.

Approximately 20 minutes later, two men were spotted in Stockport Avenue matching the description.

A man in his 50s from Dorset and a man in his 50s from Salisbury were arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, and vehicle interference.

They remain in custody in Gablecross for questioning.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230019520.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.