Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not a Threat as is made safe

Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not a Threat as is made safe

by uknip247

Victoria Street A302, a major road near Buckingham Palace, was temporarily closed by the Metropolitan Police after a suspicious item was found. However, following investigation, it was determined that the item posed no threat. The road closure caused traffic disruptions in the area.

Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure Near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not A Threat
Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure Near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not A Threat

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the road closure was a result of a suspicious item being discovered. However, upon further examination, it was found to be a false alarm, and there was no danger to the public.

Victoria Street is located in Victoria, running between Victoria Station and Westminster Abbey. The closure affected the flow of traffic in the vicinity, inconveniencing motorists and commuters.

The Met Police assured the public that the situation had been resolved, stating that the item found on Victoria Street was thoroughly checked and confirmed to be non-suspicious. As a result, the incident was stood down.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Concerning Update: Boy, 14, Hospitalized and remains in Critical Condition Following a Stabbing Incident in Crystal Palace

Three Men Convicted of Murdering Man in Westminster

Operation Sceptre Launches to Tackle Knife Crime in Wiltshire

DDC’s Wellbeing Roadshow Returns to Promote Positive Mental Health

“Thank you for saving my life: Man reunited with ambulance crew after cardiac arrest”

Pensioner ‘extremely distressed’ after a wedding ring was stolen during a robbery in Swindon

London Fire Brigade Responds to Maisonette Fire in Shadwell

Folkestone Man Faces Charges for Assaults and Other Offences

Solicitor General Declines Referral in Thomas Cashman Case

UK Health Security Agency Provides Update on Scarlet Fever and Invasive Group A Strep Infections

Gang of Thieves Apprehended within an Hour of Phone Shop Robbery in Sevenoaks

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Celebrates Two Years of Progress

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.