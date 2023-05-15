Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not a Threat as is made safe

Victoria Street A302, a major road near Buckingham Palace, was temporarily closed by the Metropolitan Police after a suspicious item was found. However, following investigation, it was determined that the item posed no threat. The road closure caused traffic disruptions in the area.

Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure Near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not A Threat

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the road closure was a result of a suspicious item being discovered. However, upon further examination, it was found to be a false alarm, and there was no danger to the public.

Victoria Street is located in Victoria, running between Victoria Station and Westminster Abbey. The closure affected the flow of traffic in the vicinity, inconveniencing motorists and commuters.

The Met Police assured the public that the situation had been resolved, stating that the item found on Victoria Street was thoroughly checked and confirmed to be non-suspicious. As a result, the incident was stood down.