Sussex people awarded CBE, OBE, MBE, and BEM in the Kings First New Years Honours

CBE – Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Nicholas VETCH, Co-founder, Big Yellow Self Storage Company.
For services to Refugees – Sheffield Park
OBE – Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Jonathan BALL, Chief Executive, The Royal Marines Association and
The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines – Horsham
Paul Barber, chief executive of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, for services to Association Football – Hove
Dr. Paul Alan RANSOM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal
Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, East Sussex. For services to
UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the
Covid-19 pandemic – Brighton
Elizabeth Esther Mary Manning BAILY. For services to Disability
Advocacy and to Charity in West Sussex – Chichester
David Kevin LAWES, Temporary Commander, City of London Police.
For services to Policing – Sheffield Park
Professor Kimberley Griffith REYNOLDS, Author and Professor of
Children’s Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Literature. – Lewes
MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
John GILL. For services to the Arts, to Culture and to Education – Brighton
Jean Louise WATSON, Operations Manager, English Institute of Sport.
For services to Sport – Eastbourne
Robyn Catherine KNOX, Director, Voluntary Community Sector
Emergencies Partnership. For services to Charity and to Communities
affected by Major Emergencies – Brighton
Jane Fiona GREEN. For services to Neurodivergent People and those
with related Joint Hypermobility Conditions including Ehlers-Danlos
Syndromes – Copthorne
Deborah Ann TWITCHEN, Community Volunteer, Tenants of Lewes
District, East Sussex. For Voluntary Service – Lewes
Colin Leslie Albert KEYWOOD, Medical Support Volunteer, St. John
Ambulance Sussex. For voluntary service to First Aid in East and West
Sussex – Stompting
David Claude Ernest MANN, Co-chair, Freehold LGBT+ CIC.
For services to Inclusion in the Property Industry. – Sussex
BEM – The British Empire Medal
Doris Margaret GARTON (Bidge Garton), lately Volunteer, Brighton and
Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Volunteering. – Lewes
Diana Lesley KELLY. For services to the community in the Parish of
Withyham, East Sussex – Groombridge
Kay TYLER. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex – Horsham
The Reverend Canon David Alan TWINLEY. For services to the
community in Arundel, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. – Arundel
Pamela Mary Jessie GOLDSMITH, Founder, Billinghurst Branch,
Macmillan Cancer. For voluntary and charitable services in West
Sussex – Billingshurst
Susan Julie WELLFARE. For services to the community in Lancing,
West Sussex. – Lancing