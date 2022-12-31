Sussex people awarded CBE, OBE, MBE, and BEM in the Kings First New Years Honours

CBE – Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Nicholas VETCH, Co-founder, Big Yellow Self Storage Company.

For services to Refugees – Sheffield Park

OBE – Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Jonathan BALL, Chief Executive, The Royal Marines Association and

The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines – Horsham

Paul Barber, chief executive of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, for services to Association Football – Hove

Dr. Paul Alan RANSOM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal

Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, East Sussex. For services to

UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the

Covid-19 pandemic – Brighton

Elizabeth Esther Mary Manning BAILY. For services to Disability

Advocacy and to Charity in West Sussex – Chichester

David Kevin LAWES, Temporary Commander, City of London Police.

For services to Policing – Sheffield Park

Professor Kimberley Griffith REYNOLDS, Author and Professor of

Children’s Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Literature. – Lewes

MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

John GILL. For services to the Arts, to Culture and to Education – Brighton

Jean Louise WATSON, Operations Manager, English Institute of Sport.

For services to Sport – Eastbourne

Robyn Catherine KNOX, Director, Voluntary Community Sector

Emergencies Partnership. For services to Charity and to Communities

affected by Major Emergencies – Brighton

Jane Fiona GREEN. For services to Neurodivergent People and those

with related Joint Hypermobility Conditions including Ehlers-Danlos

Syndromes – Copthorne

Deborah Ann TWITCHEN, Community Volunteer, Tenants of Lewes

District, East Sussex. For Voluntary Service – Lewes

Colin Leslie Albert KEYWOOD, Medical Support Volunteer, St. John

Ambulance Sussex. For voluntary service to First Aid in East and West

Sussex – Stompting

David Claude Ernest MANN, Co-chair, Freehold LGBT+ CIC.

For services to Inclusion in the Property Industry. – Sussex

BEM – The British Empire Medal

Doris Margaret GARTON (Bidge Garton), lately Volunteer, Brighton and

Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Volunteering. – Lewes

Diana Lesley KELLY. For services to the community in the Parish of

Withyham, East Sussex – Groombridge

Kay TYLER. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex – Horsham

The Reverend Canon David Alan TWINLEY. For services to the

community in Arundel, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. – Arundel

Pamela Mary Jessie GOLDSMITH, Founder, Billinghurst Branch,

Macmillan Cancer. For voluntary and charitable services in West

Sussex – Billingshurst

Susan Julie WELLFARE. For services to the community in Lancing,

West Sussex. – Lancing