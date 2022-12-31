Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sussex People Awarded Cbe, Obe, Mbe, And Bem In The Kings First New Years Honours
Home BREAKING Sussex people awarded CBE, OBE, MBE, and BEM in the Kings First New Years Honours

Sussex people awarded CBE, OBE, MBE, and BEM in the Kings First New Years Honours

by @uknip247

 

CBE – Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Nicholas VETCH, Co-founder, Big Yellow Self Storage Company.
For services to Refugees – Sheffield Park

OBE – Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Jonathan BALL, Chief Executive, The Royal Marines Association and
The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines – Horsham

Paul Barber, chief executive of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, for services to Association Football – Hove

Dr. Paul Alan RANSOM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal
Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, East Sussex. For services to
UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the
Covid-19 pandemic – Brighton

Elizabeth Esther Mary Manning BAILY. For services to Disability
Advocacy and to Charity in West SussexChichester

David Kevin LAWES, Temporary Commander, City of London Police.
For services to Policing – Sheffield Park

Professor Kimberley Griffith REYNOLDS, Author and Professor of
Children’s Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Literature. – Lewes

MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

John GILL. For services to the Arts, to Culture and to Education – Brighton

Jean Louise WATSON, Operations Manager, English Institute of Sport.
For services to Sport – Eastbourne

Robyn Catherine KNOX, Director, Voluntary Community Sector
Emergencies Partnership. For services to Charity and to Communities
affected by Major Emergencies – Brighton

Jane Fiona GREEN. For services to Neurodivergent People and those
with related Joint Hypermobility Conditions including Ehlers-Danlos
Syndromes – Copthorne

Deborah Ann TWITCHEN, Community Volunteer, Tenants of Lewes
District, East Sussex. For Voluntary Service – Lewes

Colin Leslie Albert KEYWOOD, Medical Support Volunteer, St. John
Ambulance Sussex. For voluntary service to First Aid in East and West
Sussex – Stompting

David Claude Ernest MANN, Co-chair, Freehold LGBT+ CIC.
For services to Inclusion in the Property Industry. – Sussex

BEM – The British Empire Medal 

Doris Margaret GARTON (Bidge Garton), lately Volunteer, Brighton and
Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Volunteering. – Lewes

Diana Lesley KELLY. For services to the community in the Parish of
Withyham, East Sussex – Groombridge

Kay TYLER. For services to the community in Horsham, West SussexHorsham

The Reverend Canon David Alan TWINLEY. For services to the
community in Arundel, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. – Arundel

Pamela Mary Jessie GOLDSMITH, Founder, Billinghurst Branch,
Macmillan Cancer. For voluntary and charitable services in West
Sussex – Billingshurst

Susan Julie WELLFARE. For services to the community in Lancing,
West Sussex. – Lancing

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul Barber Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove Albion has been awarded...

Walmer lifeboat has announced that in the King’s first New Year Honours...

Fourteen serving and former Met officers and a community volunteer have been...

Superintendents amongst those recognised in King’s New Year’s Honours

Officers have been following a number of enquiries so far, as part...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to help rescue a dog...

Have you seen missing teenager Kacey Smith?

Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun have today made three further...

Elle Edwards’ father appeared at a police news conference where detectives asked...

The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China...

Youtube star Keenan Cahill has sadly passed away aged 27

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"
Generated by Feedzy