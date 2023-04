The 55-year-old was last seen in Eastbourne town centre on Saturday, April 8.

He is described as a stocky white man, 6’1″, with grey hair.

Gareth is believed to be wearing a white puffa-style coat, a white hooded jumper underneath, and dark jogging bottoms.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quoting serial 1151 of 08/04.