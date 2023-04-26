Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Sussex Police are searching for James Small, who is wanted on recall to prison

Sussex Police are searching for James Small, who is wanted on recall to prison

by uknip247

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, has breached the terms of his release.

He has previously lived in Lewes and has links to Westhampnett, near Chichester, and Guildford.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1297 of 25/04.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Sunderland man has pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a little bird

A man has been convicted for attempting to acquire a lethal and prohibited Skorpion sub machine gun and for supplying cocaine

Money laundering cash couriers smuggled £100 million in suitcases

London Marathon runner Steve Shanks died shortly after the race on Sunday, April 23, while he was on his way home

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

Man who assisted killer of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed

The United Kingdom wishes the State of Israel a Happy 75th Birthday

Police release CCTV still as part of an investigation into a report of voyeurism

Government delivers on its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional officers

Man found unresponsive in Orpington property

A man armed with a knife tasered by Police outside Tooting Railway Station

Police in Margate have arrested two people after stopping a car and seizing large amounts of nitrous oxide

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.