Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Paul was last seen in Brighton on April 17 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5’ 9” and of slim build, with thinning black hair. He often wears a black jacket and either tracksuit bottoms or combat work trousers. He is also known to ride a black pedal cycle.

Anyone who sees Paul or knows where he is, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 828 of 27/04.

