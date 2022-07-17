Sussex Police have launched an investigation following the release of a shocking video on social media purportedly showing an officer assaulting a restrained male on a bus outside Arlington Arms in #Eastbourne.

Police in a statement have yet to confirm whether the male was arrested or for what offences.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/U1rNP9XxLNI

“We are aware of this incident that the officer has highlighted himself,” Sussex Police say.

Last night, the incident occurred.

Anyone with additional footage is asked to contact Sussex police at ref 538 of 16/07/2022.