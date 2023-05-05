Friday, May 5, 2023
Sussex Police Launch Investigation Into Reports Of Suspicious Activity In Crawley

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Southgate area of Crawley on Thursday, May 4th. In response to the situation, the police have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and are working in partnership with schools and the local authority to ensure community safety.

The police have urged the public not to take any individual action that could potentially compromise the investigation or any future criminal proceedings. Instead, anyone with information on the matter has been advised to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial number 780 of 03/05.

