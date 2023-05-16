Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Sussex Police Launch Manhunt for Fardin Farji Wanted on Recall to Prison

Sussex Police have launched a search for Fardin Farji, a 29-year-old man wanted on recall to prison. Farji is accused of multiple offences, including breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order. Authorities believe he may be in the Worthing area.

The public is urged to be vigilant and report any sightings of Farji to the police immediately by dialling 999. When making a report, reference number 47230072072 should be quoted to assist the investigation. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online.

Recall to prison is a measure taken when an individual has breached the conditions of their release or parole. It serves to bring the person back into custody to serve the remainder of their sentence.

Sussex Police is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and is actively pursuing all leads to locate and apprehend Fardin Farji. The cooperation and assistance of the public are crucial in locating individuals who pose a potential risk to the community.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Farji directly, as he may be considered dangerous. Instead, any information regarding his whereabouts should be reported to the police immediately.

