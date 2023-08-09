Weather

Sussex Police Release CCTV Images of Burglary Suspects at Regency Tavern

Cash from safe and charity box stolen in pub break-in

Sussex Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary at the Regency Tavern in Russell Square, Brighton. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 29, when two men entered the premises and stole a quantity of cash from a safe and from a charity collection box.

Officers investigating the incident have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 496 of 29/07. 

Read more on www.Sussex.News

News for Sussex

