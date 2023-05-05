Swanley residents evacuated Live: Riot Police on standby to storm property after a man on day release from hospital threatens to blow the house up by cutting the gas main

A major operation involving Kent Police officers, Paramedics “South East Coast Ambulance “HART” teams and Kent Fire and Rescue has seen everyone escape without injury.
It comes after a man suffering a mental health breakdown called the Police to say he was going to harm himself and blow up his Swanley Property on Thursday evening.
The man is understood to have been on day release from a secure mental health facility near Kent.
Police evacuated a number of residents from their homes to the Premier Inn just after 10.30 pm on Thursday evening.
A nearby garage was ordered to close and asked to isolate its fuel pumps following the threat made over the phone to the Police by a man who is understood to be in his 20s.
Officers blocked London Road and Maidstone Road in Swanley in both directions as specialist negotiators were called to engage with the man.
Two vans of officers dressed in fireproof public order suits with a red enforcer arrived to help gain access to the property by smashing the window on the front door.
The man was taken away by an Ambulance after being checked for injuries by Paramedics
Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue used a fan and GDU to help remove the gas escape and make the area safe
Engineers from South Gas Networks also checked the meter and pipes leading into the property.
We have reached out to Kent Police for a statement
More to follow