Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Swanley residents evacuated Live: Riot Police on standby to storm property after a man on day release from hospital threatens to blow the house up by cutting the gas main

Swanley residents evacuated Live: Riot Police on standby to storm property after a man on day release from hospital threatens to blow the house up by cutting the gas main

by uknip247
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up With The Cut Gas Main

A major operation involving Kent Police officers, Paramedics “South East Coast Ambulance “HART” teams and Kent Fire and Rescue has seen everyone escape without injury.

Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up With The Cut Gas Main
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up With The Cut Gas Main

It comes after a man suffering a mental health breakdown called the Police to say he was going to harm himself and blow up his Swanley Property on Thursday evening.

Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up With The Cut Gas Main
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up With The Cut Gas Main

The man is understood to have been on day release from a secure mental health facility near Kent.

Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main

Police evacuated a number of residents from their homes to the Premier Inn just after 10.30 pm on Thursday evening.

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 1

A nearby garage was ordered to close and asked to isolate its fuel pumps following the threat made over the phone to the Police by a man who is understood to be in his 20s.

Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main

Officers blocked London Road and Maidstone Road in Swanley in both directions as specialist negotiators were called to engage with the man.

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 2

Two vans of officers dressed in fireproof public order suits with a red enforcer arrived to help gain access to the property by smashing the window on the front door.

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 3

The man was taken away by an Ambulance after being checked for injuries by Paramedics

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 4

Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue used a fan and GDU to help remove the gas escape and make the area safe

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 5

Engineers from South Gas Networks also checked the meter and pipes leading into the property.

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 6

We have reached out to Kent Police for a statement

Screenshot At
Swanley Residents Evacuated Live: Riot Police On Standby To Storm Property After A Man On Day Release From Hospital Threatens To Blow The House Up By Cutting The Gas Main 7

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The flypast in honour of King Charles III’s coronation could be scaled back or perhaps cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to the...

Turnham Underground incident Live: A person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green Underground station

Four patients have been treated after a three-car crash that left one car on it’s side and another on its roof

Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Ramsgate

Buckingham Palace Security alert man David Huber has been detained in a secure hospital

UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker

A man who carried out a brutal knife attack on a former friend following an argument about money has been sentenced to three years...

Police investigating a collision involving a car and a woman in a supermarket car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A seven-year-old youngster was severely hurt in a dog attack in a bar garden, and the owners allegedly fled the scene

Three men who admitted running an organised prostitution ring have been ordered to repay nearly a quarter of a million pounds

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

The theft of Ruby, a 9-year-old Fox Red Labrador, from her kennel overnight on Sunday (April 30), is being investigated by Isle of Wight...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.