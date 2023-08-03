Swindon Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft from Businesses in Town Centre

A Swindon man has been sentenced to 6 weeks in prison after being convicted of theft from businesses in Swindon town centre

Mark Thirkettle, 50, of Swindon Road, Stratton St Margaret, appeared at Swindon Magistrates court yesterday (02/08) charged with theft from M&S on July 22.

Alongside the custodial sentence, he has been asked to pay compensation.

A number of other people have also been charged with shoplifting from businesses in Swindon town centre.

They include:

Darren Moore, 30, of Yeovil Place, Park North appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday (01/08) charged with seven counts of theft from Wilko in the town centre between July 8 and July 27. Moore was sentenced to 21 weeks of imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, 6 months of drug rehabilitation and 20 days of rehabilitation activity. Darren was also asked to pay £283 compensation to the store.

Marie Marsh, 43, of Axbridge Close, Park North has been charged with four counts of theft following reports of shoplifting from Poundland, Boots, M&S and Primark in Swindon town centre on Tuesday (01/08). Marsh has been released on bail with conditions not to enter the town centre. She is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on August 16.

Frederick Moulton, 56, of Havelock Street, has been charged with two counts of theft after reports of shoplifting from M&S and Superdrug in Swindon town centre yesterday (01/08). Moulton has been released on bail with conditions not to enter Swindon town centre. She is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on August 16.

Christopher Desantos, 34, of Lilac Court, Pinehurst, has been charged with five offences of theft from Wilko, The Parade between June and July. He has been released on bail with conditions not to enter Wilko. Desantos is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on August 16.

PC Paul Bezzant, of Swindon Neighbourhood Central South said: “We hope this action will show business owners that we take crime very seriously. We will be robust with those who carry out thefts and we will target repeat offenders.

“The Town Centre has a small dedicated team of Police Officers and Community Support Officers who are regularly out on foot patrol. One of the current Swindon Policing priorities relates directly to crime within the town centre and there is a structured plan in place to target offences of theft and associated anti-social behaviour.

“We have recently been joined by the Safer Street Wardens, which is an extremely positive step. Together we will undertake joint patrols and share intelligence to target those who cause ASB within the Town Centre and beyond.”

To report crime please contact us on 101 or you can do so online Report a crime | Wiltshire Police