Road policing units investigate reports of anti-social behaviour.

Drivers were reported for a variety of offences, including speeding and vehicle defects.

Op Staysail’s goal is to prevent illegal activity associated with disruptive car meetings.

Last weekend, Roads Policing Officers were out on patrol with colleagues from specialist units to target disruptive car meets.

On Sunday, we responded to reports of anti-social behaviour at a gathering of over 100 vehicles in west Swindon.

Officers reported 16 people for various offences, including speeding, issued one fixed penalty notice, and required one driver to repair a vehicle defect.

Police also discovered five vehicles with illegal view-obstructing stickers and ordered their removal immediately.