Officers were called to Shaftesbury Avenue in Swindon this afternoon around 3.30pm to investigate a stabbing

A teenager is believed to have suffered an arm injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers arrived quickly and arrested one male on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Two more suspects are still on the loose and are being actively sought.

Knife crime, as well as youth and gang violence, will always be top priorities for Wiltshire Police.

The police presence in the area will be increased this afternoon and into the evening as officers conduct their investigations and reassure any members of the public who have concerns.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information should call 101 immediately and reference log number 197 of February 22.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.