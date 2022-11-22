Sybilla, 41, is missing from Clayhall Road in Gosport

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

by @uknip247
Have you seen or heard from her? If you have, please contact Hampshire Police on 101  immediately, quoting incident number 44220473220.
Sybilla is described as:
– white female
– 5’7 tall
– slim build
– long brown hair.
She was last seen at 4.30pm, wearing brown riding boots, dark blue jeans, a brown Barbour-style jacket and a pink scarf. Please share and help find her.

