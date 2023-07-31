Weather where you are

Sydney Man Appears in Court Charged With Online Child Sex Offences

by uknip247
A Sydney man appeared in Downing Centre Local Court yesterday, facing charges related to online child abuse offences. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) initiated an investigation after receiving a report about a user on an online dating application expressing an interest in child abuse material.

The AFP’s Eastern Command Child Protection Operations allegedly traced the man, aged 38, to the account involved in sending the concerning message. Subsequent online conversations reportedly revealed that the man had shared child abuse material with undercover operatives.

Acting on this information, the AFP executed a search warrant at the man’s residence in Zetland on July 26, 2023. During the search, authorities allegedly found methamphetamine and child abuse material on electronic devices seized from the premises. These devices will undergo further examination.

The man has been charged with several offences, including possessing child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service, using a carriage service to access child abuse material, causing child abuse material to be transmitted to self, and possessing methamphetamine.

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment, reflecting the seriousness of such crimes. AFP Detective Inspector Jeremy Staunton stressed that consuming and sharing abhorrent material is a criminal act, and law enforcement agencies are determined to identify and arrest those involved in such activities.

The AFP, along with its partners, remains committed to combatting child exploitation and abuse. The Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) leads a national effort to address this issue, bringing together specialised expertise and strategies to create a safer online environment and investigate online child sexual exploitation.

Members of the public who possess information about individuals involved in child abuse are encouraged to report it to the ACCCE. If there is an immediate risk or child abuse is taking place, individuals are urged to contact the police at 000.

Additionally, the ACCCE offers support services for those impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation. Parents and carers can find advice and resources on how to protect children online through the AFP-led education program, ThinkUKnow, available at http://www.thinkuknow.org.au. The program aims to prevent online child sexual exploitation and encourage open conversations about online safety between parents and children.

