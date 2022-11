The 13-year-old was last seen in the town on Friday (November 11).

Tahlia is white, of slim build and she has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Superdry t-shirt, a black Superdry coat, black jeans and white and grey Nike Jordan trainers.

If you see Tahlia, or have any relevant information as to her whereabouts, contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1123 of 11/11.