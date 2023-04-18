Taxi driver jailed to four years after robbing a 77-year-old woman

Mohamed Yusef from Cardiff has been jailed to four years and eight months for robbery.

On the 20 November 2022 Yusef a taxi driver, robbed an elderly woman after following her from a casino and stole her winnings.

The victim, aged 77 from Barry was targeted on her driveway by Mohamed who tailed her as she drove home from Les Croupiers in Cardiff.

38-year-old robbed her in November and then again in January by grabbing the victim’s handbag before fleeing in his taxi.

The victim was left suffering with significant injuries to her forehead, facial cuts and a broken thumb when she fell and was dragged across the floor.

The second incident was captured on CCTV leading to officers identifying Mohamed ensuring he was charged and remanded two days later.

A large amount of cash and personal items were stolen.

Mohamed Cardiff pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one of wounding. He was jailed for four years and eight months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order. The victim and her family have passed on this thanks to officers for their quick response and continued support throughout the investigation.

Detective Inspector Dan Todd commented,“I welcome the sentencing of Mohamed Yusef. This targeted violent robbery has left a lasting impact on the elderly victim and I am glad our team were able to successfully obtain all the evidence to secure a charge and conviction.”