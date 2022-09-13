The media and news sources have been dominating our televisions and minds for decades.

It was paramount to get all news at all times and be updated on what was happening around us whether it was directly affecting us or not at all. We are a nosey breed more than ever before.

Marketing and advertising is a hot new way of getting our information and resources. Giving it a new name and genre of news is probably accurate, to say the least. We love the fast pace of knowledge that is posted everywhere for all to see. From real money online casino options for the gambling and betting types, or makeup and fashion influencers who are leading the way for the young and old alike, or tutorials and products, information is everywhere all the time. “Easy” – check, “fast” – check, “in my hands same day” – check – that’s our life now.

The nature of news

With the innovation of social platforms, we have been dependent on what comes from the news for many years. News is just as relevant as it was more than 50 years ago. It may be about hot looks and topics we crave and look for, or news that gives us real facts and hard truths that we cannot ignore, such as international issues, wars and conflicts, world causes, destruction and many more.

Usually, politics and serious policies are presented on the news that tend to be disappointing or sometimes devastating rather than uplifting and joyful. More people today are choosing to watch less of what’s happening on our parents’ news channels. They now head over to social platforms, communities, interest groups and influential leaders for support and self exploration.

Generational influence

The Millennials and Gen Z have been leading the way and directing the trend in news. Commercially, these two generations are the prime consumers for many online businesses as they are the leaders and influencers for the rest of the population. Even the Baby Boomers and Silent Generation (parents of boomers) are following suit, with a bit of help, of course.

The Gen Zs are the most dominant in the tech world, leading advances and innovations in software apps and developments. The Millennials have their edge regarding living both in a world with and without the internet, and this gives them credibility for earlier generations to trust them.