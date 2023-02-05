Teen attacked by two men driving a white van

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18 year-old man was assaulted by two men in the Bootle area on Friday 3rd February.

The man was riding his bike and had stopped close to the junction of Myerscough Avenue and Southport Road, near to an electricity substation, at around 9pm.

Two white males, in their mid-20s, who were driving a white van with the words ‘Highway Maintenance’ on the back are reported to have got out of the van and assaulted the man. It is believed they were armed with a metal bar.

The victim suffered a broken jaw in the assault which required hospital treatment.

An investigation is underway and house to house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Jay Halpin said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked attack on a man which resulted in him suffering a considerable facial injury which will require surgery.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Myerscough Avenue and Southport Road at around 9pm who saw or heard anything suspicious, or has any information, to contact us.

“I would also ask any taxi or delivery driver who was in the area to check their dash cam footage to check if they captured anything significant.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 2300010054