Teen cyclist hospitalised after A29 Shripney Road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision that occurred on Tuesday, August 1, on the A29 Shripney Road around 10.30 pm. The incident involved a black BMW car and a bicycle.

The cyclist involved in the collision, a 17-year-old boy from Bognor Regis, sustained critical injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Where he remains in a critical condition.

In response to the incident, the road between the Orchard Way roundabout and Tesco was temporarily closed for police to facilitate thorough investigation work.

Sussex Roads Police Investigators are eager to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or have any relevant information, especially those who might have captured dashcam footage in the vicinity during that time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities via email at [email protected], quoting Operation Chatford.