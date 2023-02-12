Teenager targeted in attempted robbery

Potential witnesses to the attempted theft of a mobile phone from a teenager in Endless Street Salisbury at around 4.50pm on Thursday 9th February are being sought by police.

He is described as a tanned white male, 40s, 6′ tall, medium build, no glasses, brown hair, short beard, and wearing jeans who got off a bus in Salisbury City Centre at the same time as another passenger.

The man asked the teenager the time as he crossed the street near the Pizza Express restaurant before attempting to take his phone.

Despite being punched, the teenager managed to keep his phone and kicked his attacker away before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference log 54230014827.

You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.