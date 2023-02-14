Met officers are growing increasingly concerned about the well-being of 13-year-old Mariama, who has been missing since February 9. She was last seen in the vicinity of East Street in Walworth, London. Please contact the Met on 101 quoting reference 23MIS004519 if you have any information.
13-year-old Mariama has now been missing for five days
