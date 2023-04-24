Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

Teen rushed to hospital after iron fence impalement in Hyde Park

by uknip247
Teen Rushed To Hospital After Iron Fence Impalement

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after getting impaled on a jagged iron fence in Hyde Park on Saturday, April 22. The girl was reportedly with friends in the park at the time of the incident.

At 5.18pm, the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service arrived on the site and were able to remove her from the fence near Bayswater Road. Before paramedics took her to a major trauma facility, firefighters used a saw to cut her free.

“It was a freak accident… a lot of people have a few drinks and try to climb over those fences,” said a couple of witnesses who arrived shortly after the woman was impaled. We feel terrible for the girl, but it seems that she was receiving proper care.

“We were told she had been there for a while, and we were there for 15 to 20 minutes before she was taken away in an ambulance.”

The woman was able to show a peace sign to witnesses while being taken to the ambulance, indicating that she was in good spirits despite the horrific tragedy.

“We were called at 5:18 pm yesterday to reports of an incident in Hyde Park near Bayswater Road,” a London Ambulance Service representative said.

