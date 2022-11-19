Teen rushed to hospital after Peckham stabbing

Police were called at approximately 9.50pm on Friday, 18 November to reports of a male stabbed in Southampton Way, SE5.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The male – aged 17 – was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7509/18Nov. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111