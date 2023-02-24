A Teenage Boy Has Been Charged In Connection With An Alleged Stabbing In Bournemouth And Detectives Have Also Made Three Further Arrests.

At 7.11pm on Wednesday 22 February 2023 Dorset Police was called to reports of a possible stabbing in Mandale Road.

A 14-year-old local boy was located in nearby Gladdis Road with a single stab wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 13-year-old boy from Bournemouth was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 February 2023.

Following further enquiries, three local teenage boys – one aged 14 and two 15-year-olds – have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Bell, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would again urge anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are still keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged down officers at the scene, as we believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area as our enquiries continue and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Due to previous police contact involving the victim, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230028747. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.