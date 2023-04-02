A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital this morning after being stabbed in a busy area of Lambeth

Sunday, April 2, 2023
by uknip247
A 15-year-old Boy Was Rushed To Hospital This Morning After Allegedly Being Stabbed In A Busy Area Of Lambeth (sunday, April 2).

At around 12.30 a.m. today,(Sunday, April 2). the Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded to a reported stabbing on South Lambeth Place, a busy nightlife district on the south bank of the Thames near Vauxhall Station.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics rushed to the scene, where they discovered an injured 15-year-old boy. The adolescent was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be “not life-threatening.”


Nightclub goers in the area reported a large emergency services scene on the street at the time, and photos taken after the incident show a police cordon around the area, as well as police officers and vehicles.
According to police, no one has been arrested since the incident.
  
Anyone who witnessed or has information that could assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 140/2 Apr.
