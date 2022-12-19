Monday, December 19, 2022
Teenage Boy Charged Following The Theft Of Mobility Scooters In Malmesbury
by @uknip247

A teenage boy has been charged following the theft of several mobility scooters in Malmesbury.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, will appear at Swindon Youth Court on January 17 charged with three counts of aggravated vehicle taking.

It relates to the theft of three mobility scooters in September 2022.

Sergeant Jamie Ball said: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the CPS has authorised charges against this individual and he will appear in court next month.

“This was a hideous crimetargeting the most vulnerable members of our society and taking away what would likely have been the victim’s only mode of transport. I know the incidents caused upset and concern within the local community.

“We have kept all the victims in these cases updated throughout the investigation and they have had personal visits from officers to let them know of the latest progress. I hope this provides them with some reassurance that officers take reports of this nature seriously, and we will do all that we can to stamp out anti-social behaviour and criminal activity caused by young people within our community.”

