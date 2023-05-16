Teenage Boy Hospitalised After Fight Outside Chippenham Pub

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Teenage Boy Hospitalized After Fight Outside Chippenham Pub

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital following a fight outside The Pack Horse pub on London Road in Chippenham on Sunday evening (14 May). Emergency services were called to the scene to address reports of an ongoing disorder.

At approximately 8:30 pm, two police vehicles, two ambulance crews, and an ambulance operations officer arrived at the location to assess the situation. Although details of the altercation remain unclear, it has been confirmed that a 15-year-old boy sustained injuries during the incident.

However, despite the presence of emergency personnel, the injured teenager refused to cooperate with the 999 personnel on-site. His mother was subsequently contacted and arrived at the scene shortly after 9 pm. Following her arrival, the decision was made to transport the teenager to the hospital by ambulance. Fortunately, his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Wiltshire Police have stated that no arrests were made in connection with the disorder at this time. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and any potential individuals involved.

