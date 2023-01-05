Teenage girl fighting for her life after two stabbed in Haringey

Police were called by LAS at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, 4 January to Nightingale Lane N8 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded.

Two people were found injured – a man aged in his 20s and a female aged in her late teens.

Both were taken to an east London hospital. We await an assessment of the male’s condition. The female victim’s condition is being treated as life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 ref 5579/4 Jan.