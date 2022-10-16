Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision in Ryarsh, near West Malling.

The incident happened at the junction of the A20 London Road and Hawley Drive at around 4pm on Saturday 15 October 2022.

It was reported that the girl had been a pillion passenger on a green motorbike shortly beforehand but had alighted and was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Vectra.

A black motor scooter and a blue motor scooter were also in the area at the time.

The injured girl was taken to a London hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles involved beforehand is urged to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/SC/114/22 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

Dashcam footage can also be uploaded by clicking here.