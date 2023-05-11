Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted on Peacehaven’s Promenade, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Thursday, May 11, 2023
Police have launched a public appeal for witnesses following a distressing incident in which a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on the Promenade in Peacehaven. The incident took place on Sunday, May 7th, leaving the community deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of its residents.

At approximately 8:15pm, the victim was walking along The Promenade, near the junction with Capel Avenue when an unidentified man approached her and subjected her to a sexual assault. In a fortunate turn of events, a vigilant member of the public witnessed the assault and immediately shouted at the perpetrator, causing him to flee the scene. This swift intervention allowed the teenage girl to return home safely, where she promptly reported the incident to the police.

Police in Sussex have launched a dedicated investigation into the assault and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area during that time to come forward with information. Of particular interest is the individual who shouted at the suspect, as they are believed to hold crucial information as a potential key witness in the case.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, standing approximately 5’10” tall. Police are appealing to the public to provide any relevant information that may help identify and apprehend the suspect. Individuals can make contact through the designated online portal or by dialling 101, quoting serial number 1547 of May 7 when providing information.

The police understand the gravity of the situation and are dedicated to ensuring the safety of the community. They encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to assist in preventing further incidents and identifying the responsible individual.

Authorities emphasize that the privacy and well-being of the victim are of the utmost importance throughout the investigation. The victim will be provided with the necessary support services to help her through this traumatic experience.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information emerges. The police express their gratitude in advance for any assistance received from the public and reassure residents that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrator to justice.

It is essential for the community to come together in the face of such incidents, supporting the victim and working collaboratively with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

