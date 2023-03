Officers were called at 7.43am on Monday, 27 March tonear Stockwell Station, Clapham Road, SW9.

Teenage School Boy Fighting For His Life After Stockwell Collision

A pedestrian, believed to be a boy aged around 13, had been in a collision with a car.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance have attended the scene.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed.

Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.