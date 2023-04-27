Teenager assaulted were you a Good Samaritan?

Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

by uknip247

Police are appealing to find a man who witnessed and intervened in a reported altercation in Sheffield last month (March) that saw a 14 year-old boy injured, as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries.

At about 2.30pm on Friday 10 March, it is reported that three teenage friends were walking along Mickley Lane when they were approached by two others. Unprovoked, one of the two who approached the friends is said to have punched a 14 year-old boy in the mouth, leaving him with damage to his teeth and nerves.

A member of the public – a man – acted as a good Samaritan and intervened in the altercation to bring it to a halt.

PC Patryk Sobolewski, the officer leading the investigation, said: “We are hoping the man who intervened in the altercation that day reads this and comes forward.

“We would like to speak to you as we believe you may hold key evidence which might help us to establish exactly what happened to leave the boy with his injuries.”

You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1040 of 15 March when you get in touch.

