A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in the back outside Sainsbury’s in Sutton

At 4.01pm on Monday, 13 February, police were called to reports of an assault in High Street, Sutton.

Officers were present, as were the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. They discovered a 15-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Two suspects, both believed to be teenagers, were apprehended nearby and charged with attempted murder and robbery. They are still being held at a police station in south London.

Enquiries are still being conducted. Witnesses are asked to call 101 and reference CAD 4873/13Feb. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.