Teenager charged in connection to stabbing in Hertfordshire

A 13-year-old boy will appear at court today (14 December) charged in connection to a serious assault at Potters Bar station on Monday 12 December.
The boy is charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court today.

A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital in a stable condition following the incident.

A 14-year-old girl was also arrested in connection and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 265 of 12/12/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

