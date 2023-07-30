Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Teenager Charged in Connection with Enfield Youth Centre Stabbing

Teenager Charged in Connection with Enfield Youth Centre Stabbing

by uknip247
Teenager Charged in Connection with Enfield Youth Centre Stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident at a youth centre in Enfield have made significant progress in the case, as they charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

The young suspect, whose identity remains anonymous due to his age, was charged on Friday, 28 July, with two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is set to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Youth Court on Saturday, 29 July.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday, 27 July, when authorities received a distressing call at 14:38 regarding a stabbing at a youth centre located on South Street, Enfield. Upon receiving the report, officers from the Metropolitan Police rushed to the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

At the youth centre, they found a 16-year-old boy with a slash injury to his neck. The injured teenager was immediately provided with medical attention and swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Fortunately, the medical team assessed his condition as not life-threatening or life-changing.

While the swift response and immediate medical assistance helped prevent further harm to the victim, the authorities have been diligently investigating the matter to bring those responsible to justice.

The police encourage anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on their non-emergency line or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Scotland Appeals for Information on Glasgow Assault Suspects

Wanted Sexual Offender Kolawole Oladetoun Remains at Large as Police Launch Manhunt

Heroic Police Dog and Britain’s Got Talent Star Finn Passes Away at 14, Leaving a “Huge Legacy”

Greece’s Climate Minister Attributes Hundreds of Wildfires to Arson Amidst Unprecedented Heatwave

Man Left in Critical Condition After Collision Between Ambulance and Scooter in Hoylandswaine

Mother of Murdered Toddler James Bulger Distressed as AI-Generated Clips Resurface on TikTok

Police Appeal for Information Following Attempted Murder Incident in North Manchester

Deadline Looms for Standard Non-Barcoded Stamps Usage, Royal Mail Urges Swapping to Avoid Surcharges

Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate girl

Appeal and tribute after teenager fatally stabbed in Ormskirk

Teenager Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Investigation and Make Arrest

Nine Injured in Blasts Hitting Buildings in Dnipro, Ukrainian President Blames “Russian Missile Terror”

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram
footer

© 2023 UKNIP.CO.UK | All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.