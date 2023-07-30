Teenager Charged in Connection with Enfield Youth Centre Stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident at a youth centre in Enfield have made significant progress in the case, as they charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

The young suspect, whose identity remains anonymous due to his age, was charged on Friday, 28 July, with two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is set to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Youth Court on Saturday, 29 July.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday, 27 July, when authorities received a distressing call at 14:38 regarding a stabbing at a youth centre located on South Street, Enfield. Upon receiving the report, officers from the Metropolitan Police rushed to the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

At the youth centre, they found a 16-year-old boy with a slash injury to his neck. The injured teenager was immediately provided with medical attention and swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Fortunately, the medical team assessed his condition as not life-threatening or life-changing.

While the swift response and immediate medical assistance helped prevent further harm to the victim, the authorities have been diligently investigating the matter to bring those responsible to justice.

The police encourage anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on their non-emergency line or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.