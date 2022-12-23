Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

A suspect has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sittingbourne.

Kent Police was called at 1.36am on Wednesday 21 December 2022, after a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds at a property off College Road. Officers and ambulance crews attended and David Perry, aged 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rohan Daniels, 18, was arrested and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

On Thursday 22 December, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Mr Daniels and he was remanded in custody. He will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 December.