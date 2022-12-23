Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Launch Murder Investigation In Sittingbourne
Home BREAKING Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

by @uknip247

A suspect has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sittingbourne.

Kent Police was called at 1.36am on Wednesday 21 December 2022, after a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds at a property off College Road. Officers and ambulance crews attended and David Perry, aged 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rohan Daniels, 18, was arrested and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

 

On Thursday 22 December, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Mr Daniels and he was remanded in custody. He will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 December.

RELATED ARTICLES

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely...

Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on...

A man and woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in...

Airlines are facing millions of pounds in additional fuel costs as they...

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection...

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his...

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the M20

Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15...

A Norwich man has been convicted of murdering his friend

A retained Watch Manager is retiring on Christmas Eve after serving the...

A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has...

Police in Rotherham are continuing to ask for your help to find...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"