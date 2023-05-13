Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

A 16-year-old teenager has suffered “serious injuries” after falling from the roof of Edinburgh Waverley Railway Station and being electrocuted by the overhead lines. The incident occurred near the station’s entrance on Waverley Bridge at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday.

The teenager was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is currently in “a stable condition” receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

British Transport Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information regarding the incident. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant details to contact them by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference number 795 of May 8. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

