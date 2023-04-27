Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

by uknip247
Teenager Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In East Lond Knife Attack

Police were called on Wednesday, 26 April to a report of a stabbing on Brightlingsea Place, Tower Hamlets.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man, aged 18, with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a life-changing condition.

Teenager Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In East London Knife Attack
Teenager Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In East London Knife Attack

A crime scene remains in place; no arrests have been made.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Police are working to trace Danville Miller, who is wanted on recall to prison after a reported assault in Sheffield in August 2022

Two deranged rapists from West London drove a woman to Slough and threatened her in a remote park before committing a heinous sexual attack

A young woman has been discovered deceased at her boarding school

A woman in her 80s suffered life-changing injuries and is being treated in a hospital

The parents of a man who sustained serious injuries after being assaulted while on a night out in Colchester have thanked officers for their...

A detective who has put numerous child sex offenders behind bars has been crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s top officer

Hastings motorist falls foul of window tint regulations

Man arrested in Crawley after attempted child abduction at local play area

A man who assaulted his partner while she was pregnant and threatened the welfare of her unborn baby has been jailed

A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.