Teenager Hospitalized after Crash with Bus in Woolwich New Road

A 17-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital following a collision involving a bus in Woolwich New Road. The incident occurred at 4:18 pm on Friday, May 12th when police were alerted to a crash between a bus and a pedestrian near the junction of Woolwich New Road and Beresford Street.

Upon receiving the report, an off-duty police officer provided initial aid until the arrival of police and ambulance crews. The injured 17-year-old boy was subsequently taken to the hospital, where it has been confirmed that his head injury is not life-threatening.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Ongoing investigations are being conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “Police were called at 16:18 hrs on Friday, May 12, to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Woolwich New Road, near the junction with Beresford Street. An off-duty officer provided first aid until the arrival of other officers and the London Ambulance Service. A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a head injury. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening. The driver of the bus stopped at the scene. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”

