Teenager in Critical Condition After Shooting in West Philadelphia

A violent altercation between two groups in West Philadelphia turned tragic on Tuesday night, leaving a teenager fighting for his life after sustaining gunshot wounds, according to local law enforcement officials.

The incident unfolded around 21.45 on the 5400 block of Haverford Avenue. An unidentified teenager was walking with a group of at least three other individuals when they encountered another group in the vicinity. Tensions escalated quickly, leading to a verbal confrontation that ultimately escalated into gunfire.

During the altercation, at least four shots were fired, resulting in the teen being shot at least once in the face. Despite his injuries, the wounded teenager managed to run approximately half a block before his companions flagged down nearby police officers who were conducting their patrol duties.

With the teenager in and out of consciousness, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. As of the latest update, the victim remains in critical condition as medical professionals fight to stabilise his condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the incident but has not disclosed any information about potential suspects or motives.