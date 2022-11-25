Friday, November 25, 2022
Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in Dagenham

by @uknip247

A teenage girl has tragically died at the scene of a fatal collision in Dagenham in the early hours of Friday morning. Following a police pursuit that took place just after 2.30am.

 

Officers began to follow a vehicle and a female that was understood to be a passenger in a second vehicle was hit. She tragically died at the scene, despite efforts of emergency services and paramedics.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: image1.jpeg

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Packer, Essex Police gold commander, said: “Shortly after 2.30am this morning, Friday 25 November, a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in Essex.

Officers then remained in the proximity of that vehicle as it travelled on the A13 near Rainham.

“The vehicle was then involved in a serious collision with another vehicle.

“Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now died.

“We are currently working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service who, at this stage, are leading the response to the incident.

“As is appropriate, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.”

