Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in Dagenham

A teenage girl has tragically died at the scene of a fatal collision in Dagenham in the early hours of Friday morning. Following a police pursuit that took place just after 2.30am.

Officers began to follow a vehicle and a female that was understood to be a passenger in a second vehicle was hit. She tragically died at the scene, despite efforts of emergency services and paramedics.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said:

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Packer, Essex Police gold commander, said: “Shortly after 2.30am this morning, Friday 25 November, a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in Essex.