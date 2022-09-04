Police were called at approximately 10:30am on Sunday, 4 September to reports of a fight in Nunhead Grove, SE15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 16, suffering stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment – he remains there in a critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

His next of kin have been informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old man was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

A crime scene remains in place at the scene.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2727/4Sep. Alternatively, you can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.