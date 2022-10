Police were called at around 11.25pm on Friday, 14 October, to a report of a 17-year-old male shot in Hastings Close, SE15.

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Trident officers are investigating. There has been no arrest.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, ref 8613/14oct