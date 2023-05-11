Teenager Stabbed in Bromley: Police Launch Investigation

Police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 19:22hrs on Thursday, May 11th, following reports of a stabbing incident. Responding promptly to the call, officers, accompanied by the LAS and London’s Air Ambulance, arrived at Ridgefield Road in Bromley to find a male, believed to be 18 years old, suffering from stab injuries.

The victim was swiftly transported to a hospital, and while his condition is serious, it is not believed to be life-threatening. The medical professionals continue to provide the necessary care and support to ensure his recovery.

Officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, several crime scenes have been secured, and comprehensive investigations are underway.

In their efforts to shed light on the incident, the police are appealing to the public for assistance. Individuals who may possess relevant information, video footage, or images pertaining to the incident are encouraged to contact the authorities. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 7068/11 May.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

