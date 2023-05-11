Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Teenager Stabbed in Bromley: Police Launch Investigation

Teenager Stabbed in Bromley: Police Launch Investigation

by uknip247

Police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 19:22hrs on Thursday, May 11th, following reports of a stabbing incident. Responding promptly to the call, officers, accompanied by the LAS and London’s Air Ambulance, arrived at Ridgefield Road in Bromley to find a male, believed to be 18 years old, suffering from stab injuries.

The victim was swiftly transported to a hospital, and while his condition is serious, it is not believed to be life-threatening. The medical professionals continue to provide the necessary care and support to ensure his recovery.

Officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, several crime scenes have been secured, and comprehensive investigations are underway.

In their efforts to shed light on the incident, the police are appealing to the public for assistance. Individuals who may possess relevant information, video footage, or images pertaining to the incident are encouraged to contact the authorities. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 7068/11 May.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called by LAS at 19:22hrs on Thursday, 11 May to reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded with LAS and London’s Air Ambulance and found a male, believed aged 18, in Rangefield Road, Bromley, with stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital; condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A number of crime scenes in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Information, video and images that could help police can be given via 101 ref CAD 7068/11 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Croydon Crime Scene Live updates: Malcolm Wicks House in Croydon has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation, with police and forensic Scene...

Nineteen-Year-Old on Trial for Allegedly Killing Newborn Baby with Cotton Wool

Parliament Square Bus Crash Live updates: Parliament Street Incident Prompts Police Diversion and Bus Route Changes

Motorcyclist Flees After Collision with Woman and Baby in Eltham Hill

Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted on Peacehaven’s Promenade, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Streatham Live updates: Hit and Run Incident in Streatham Hill leaves Road blocked and Air Ambulance dispatched

Dispersal Order Imposed in Chelmsford as Massive Car Meet Draws Concerns

The Metropolitan Police Service in Lewisham has launched an urgent search for a missing man named Paul, aged 54, who was last seen in...

Historic Aircraft Left to Deteriorate on Humber Estuary’s Banks as Future Hangs in the Balance

Three Fatalities in Tragic Collision on A456 near Bewdley sadly includes a four-year-old little boy

Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation into Cruelty Incident Involving Ducks in Southampton

In a successful operation conducted by the Waterlooville High Harm team, a 23-year-old man was arrested following a drugs raid in Waterlooville

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.